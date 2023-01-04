England forward set to miss start of Super League season following broken arm whilst Catalans Dragons star Sam Tomkins recovers from surgery

THE Super League season is set to kick off in just over a month, but one England forward will miss the first month or so after suffering a broken arm whilst on international duty.

That forward is Catalans Dragons star Mike McMeeken who, according to L’Independant, won’t be back in first-team action until late March, early April.

McMeeken had already undergone surgery on his arm back in April before suffering a thumb injury at the end of June. The former Castleford Tigers and London Broncos forward made his return against Leeds Rhinos in the Super League play-offs before heading off to England duty.

Meanwhile, Sam Tomkins has been left out of the running training with the Dragons this week after the veteran fullback underwent knee arthroscopy at the end of the Rugby League World Cup.

This knee arthroscopy allows doctors to view the knee joint without making a large cut through the person’s skin and other soft tissues and is used to diagnose and treat a wide range of knee problems.

Of course, Tomkins suffered greatly with his knee towards the back end of the Super League season into the World Cup and so faces a potential race against time to be fit for the rest of pre-season.

If Tomkins does miss out at the beginning of the season, Arthur Mourgue will likely take the England captain’s place.