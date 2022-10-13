England group rivals Greece will not pay players for their involvement in the Rugby League World Cup

England group rivals, Greece, will not be paying their players for their involvement in the Rugby League World Cup.

That’s because the Greek staff and players will instead reinvest their pay into the Greek Rugby League Federation.

It’s a brilliant story considering that rugby league was something which was banned in the European nation up until a few months ago whilst most of Greece’s players will be made up of part-time footballers and workers.

“All the players have decided to forego their money to help the federation,” head coach Steve Georgallis told AAP.

“It’s actually costing a lot of the guys to play but they understand what we are trying to achieve.