Three potential Super League destinations for ex-Toulouse Olympique star Corey Norman

Corey Norman will no longer be a Toulouse Olympique player after being one of four to have been confirmed as leaving last month.

Norman arrived during the 2022 Super League season under a hail of pressure, tipped to be the one star that could help the French side stave off relegation.

And, it nearly worked, only for Toulouse to be clipped back by narrow losses, ill-discipline and the winning run of Wakefield Trinity.

Now, Norman came out of retirement to play for Toulouse in 2022, but there have been links of a potential Super League move.

But where to? And would another Super League team take a punt on someone that still has a four-match ban to serve?

Wakefield Trinity

The move that seems the most obvious at present is to Wakefield. With the departure of Jacob Miller, David Fifita, Tinirau Arona and Bill Tupou confirmed, the West Yorkshire side has plenty of quota space to fit Norman in. And, Trinity could certainly do with a new playmaker to partner Mason Lino in the halves. The former NRL star would definitely add a bit of zip around the place as well as an experienced head that Wakefield will need in 2023.

Hull FC

One perhaps out of left field, but Hull currently have a quota spot left following the exit of Will Smith – which is still yet to be filled. That being said, the Black and Whites will need to tinker with their squad considering that they have little salary cap room. Norman would certainly add exactly what Smith added midway through 2022 – some freshness and excitement.

Leigh Centurions

All Championship contenders were blown away in 2022 by the Leigh Centurions with the exception of Featherstone Rovers in round two. The Centurions do currently have no quota spots left for 2023 with more outgoings than additions likely in the overseas market which could make any potential move for Norman dependent on other movement. However, Norman’s top flight experience could prove vital for Adrian Lam’s men.