England international and Brisbane Broncos star Herbie Farnworth linked with stunning move

ENGLAND international and Brisbane Broncos star Herbie Farnworth is being linked with a stunning move.

Currently on England duty in the World Cup, Halifax-born Farnworth has been one of the biggest rising stars in recent seasons, enjoying himself Down Under with the Broncos.

However, the 22-year-old has long held an ambition to play at fullback, but with Reece Walsh and Selwyn Cobbo in the ranks at Red Hill, it’s unlikely that he will be given a shot there particularly as he is playing so well in the centres to start with.

Meanwhile, the Daily Telegraph has reported that there is “a sneaky whisper going around linking Farnworth to the Roosters.”

Though Farnworth would still not play fullback at Sydney given the presence of James Tedesco and Joseph Manu, he would almost definitely earn a starting berth in the left centre.

Of course, former Wigan Warriors star Oliver Gildart deputised there towards the back end of the 2022 NRL season, but he has now signed a deal with new NRL side Dolphins.

For Farnworth, he is now eligible to negotiate a contract given the November 1 deadline has been passed with a number of club set to circle the England man.