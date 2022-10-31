Attendance for England’s World Cup win over Greece revealed

ENGLAND ran in 17 tries against Greece on Saturday afternoon to register a 94-4 victory to cap off a brilliant World Cup group stage.

Shaun Wane’s men were on fire throughout – though the opening 20 minutes would not have pleased the former Wigan Warriors too much – as Dom Young ran in four tries and Tom Burgess two with minnows Greece being outplayed.

Credit to the Greeks, they did manage to register a good try of their own when Siteli Taukamo ran over, but England progress to the World Cup quarter-finals with a 100% record so far after thrashing Samoa, France and now Greece.

With the game against Greece being held at Sheffield’s Bramall Lane all eyes were fixed on what potential crowd may congregate at the South Yorkshire venue, but a figure of 18,760 means that that game was the third highest of the tournament of the so far.