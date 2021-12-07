England international signs new Leeds Rhinos deal

Leeds Rhinos have secured the future of England prop Mikolaj Oledzki with a new four-year contract.

The 23-year-old, who born in Gdansk in Poland, made his England debut against the All Stars in June and retained his place for the post-season Test in France.

Oledzki has made 82 appearances for the Rhinos since his debut in 2017, and was a Challenge Cup winner in 2020.

“I am really happy to have got the deal over the line however the decision was pretty easy for me,” he said of a deal which will keep him in Leeds until the end of 2025.

“For the last few years, I’ve really enjoyed going through the process we have been through as our squad has transitioned. We have signed a lot of great players to compliment the young lads coming through and I’ve really enjoyed being part of that building process.

“I’ve been here since I was a junior. I’ve really enjoyed my time and am really excited about what the next four years will bring.”

Leeds head coach Richard Agar added: “Mik thoroughly deserves this new contract. As a club, we have a policy of rewarding success and Mik’s form over the last two years certainly warrants that.

“He has become one of the leading forwards in Super League, earning a place in the England side and is at the core of our senior players and performers here at the Rhinos on a consistent basis which has secured his status in the game.”