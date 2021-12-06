York City Knights raid Castleford Tigers for England Women international

York City Knights have announced the signing of England international Tara Stanley from Women’s Super League rivals Castleford Tigers.

Full-back Stanley leaves Castleford after four seasons, having joined from Thatto Heath Crusaders in 2018.

She has 13 England appearances to her name, including the most recent Test in October against France, and was a nominee for the Woman of Steel in 2018.

Stanley becomes the latest addition to Lindsay Arnold’s improving York side, following a 2021 season which saw them reach the Challenge Cup final and finish third in the Super League play-offs.

“I’ve known Tara for over ten years now and we’ve got a great working relationship,” said Arnold. “I’ve both played with her and coached her so I was delighted when she decided to make the move to York.

“We don’t have an established full-back at the moment so she will be a fantastic asset at the back.

“To add that confidence and that experience of bossing the defensive line is going to be huge for us and, hopefully, Tara will add to our ability to compete with the best teams in the league next season.”