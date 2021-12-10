England international to make NRL move

England hooker Josh Hodgson has signed a two-year deal to join Parramatta Eels from the start of the 2023 season.

The 32-year-old has been playing in the NRL since 2015 with Canberra, but will leave the Raiders at the end of the 2022 campaign.

England and Great Britain international Hodgson, who has also played in Super League for his hometown clubs Hull FC and Hull KR, co-captained Canberra in the 2019 NRL Grand Final.

“We are thrilled to have Josh join our club from 2023 as he brings strong leadership and a wealth of experience in such a key position,” said Mark O’Neill, general manager of the Eels.

“Josh has played for his country and has an incredible knowledge of the game which will add value to not only the NRL squad but our emerging juniors within our elite pathways.

“I have no doubt that he will have a big impact at our club both on and off the field.”

Canberra have also signed outside back Bailey Simonsson on a three-year deal with immediate effect.