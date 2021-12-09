Every pre-season Rugby League friendly confirmed so far

We’re approaching that time of year already when the new kits will soon be laid out for the first time and Rugby League stars brush off the dust and get back into action.

As is traditional, Boxing Day heralds the return for a number of clubs with some rivalries to settle, with three West Yorkshire derbies to enjoy with a hangover and cold turkey.

January will then see the serious gear-up for Super League and Championship sides ahead of the start of their campaigns, as well as a few League 1 teams before the Challenge Cup begins.

Here are all the pre-season friendlies that have been confirmed so far…

Sunday 26th December

Batley Bulldogs v Dewsbury Rams (12pm)

Bradford Bulls v Halifax Panthers (12.30pm)

Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity (11.30am)

Friday 7th January

York City Knights v Midlands Hurricanes (7.30pm)

Sunday 9th January

Bradford Bulls v Batley Bulldogs (3pm)

Barrow Raiders v Workington Town (3pm)

Friday 14th January

London Skolars v London Broncos – (2.15pm, Honourable Artillery Company)

Saturday 15th January

Dewsbury Rams v Huddersfield Giants (TBC)

Sunday 16th January

Barrow Raiders v Newcastle Thunder (3pm)

Halifax Panthers v Wakefield Trinity (3pm)

Widnes Vikings v Batley Bulldogs (3pm)

Workington Town v Whitehaven (2pm)

York City Knights v Castleford Tigers (3pm)

Weekend 14-16th January

Featherstone Rovers v Leeds Rhinos (TBC)

Friday 21st January

Dewsbury Rams v Hull KR (TBC)

Sunday 23rd January

Barrow Raiders v North Wales Crusaders (3pm)

Bradford Bulls v Leeds Rhinos (3pm)

Doncaster v Castleford Tigers (3pm)

Featherstone Rovers v Wakefield Trinity (3pm)

Huddersfield Giants v Batley Bulldogs (TBC)

Newcastle Thunder v Wigan Warriors (3pm)

Saturday 29th January

Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors (5.30pm)

Sunday 30th January

Hull KR v Huddersfield Giants (TBC)