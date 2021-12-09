Every pre-season Rugby League friendly confirmed so far

We’re approaching that time of year already when the new kits will soon be laid out for the first time and Rugby League stars brush off the dust and get back into action.
As is traditional, Boxing Day heralds the return for a number of clubs with some rivalries to settle, with three West Yorkshire derbies to enjoy with a hangover and cold turkey.
January will then see the serious gear-up for Super League and Championship sides ahead of the start of their campaigns, as well as a few League 1 teams before the Challenge Cup begins.
Here are all the pre-season friendlies that have been confirmed so far…
Sunday 26th December
Batley Bulldogs v Dewsbury Rams (12pm)
Bradford Bulls v Halifax Panthers (12.30pm)
Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity (11.30am)
Friday 7th January
York City Knights v Midlands Hurricanes (7.30pm)
Sunday 9th January
Bradford Bulls v Batley Bulldogs (3pm)
Barrow Raiders v Workington Town (3pm)
Friday 14th January
London Skolars v London Broncos – (2.15pm, Honourable Artillery Company)
Saturday 15th January
Dewsbury Rams v Huddersfield Giants (TBC)
Sunday 16th January
Barrow Raiders v Newcastle Thunder (3pm)
Halifax Panthers v Wakefield Trinity (3pm)
Widnes Vikings v Batley Bulldogs (3pm)
Workington Town v Whitehaven (2pm)
York City Knights v Castleford Tigers (3pm)
Weekend 14-16th January
Featherstone Rovers v Leeds Rhinos (TBC)
Friday 21st January
Dewsbury Rams v Hull KR (TBC)
Sunday 23rd January
Barrow Raiders v North Wales Crusaders (3pm)
Bradford Bulls v Leeds Rhinos (3pm)
Doncaster v Castleford Tigers (3pm)
Featherstone Rovers v Wakefield Trinity (3pm)
Huddersfield Giants v Batley Bulldogs (TBC)
Newcastle Thunder v Wigan Warriors (3pm)
Saturday 29th January
Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors (5.30pm)
Sunday 30th January
Hull KR v Huddersfield Giants (TBC)