England reveal World Cup squad numbers in hint of Shaun Wane’s pecking order

England have announced their squad numbers for the World Cup, with several possible hints at Shaun Wane’s pecking order ahead of the opening game against Samoa.

Players in each squad will have numbers throughout the tournament for the first time this year.

Australia opted for a unique method of allocating their numbers, by order of when players first appeared for the Kangaroos.

England have taken a more traditional approach, offering a hint of what the starting 13 could be for Saturday’s opener at St James’ Park.

Captain Sam Tomkins has the number one shirt as expected while Tommy Makinson and Ryan Hall have the starting winger jerseys, with Kallum Watkins and Herbie Farnworth given three and four.

Jack Welsby and George Williams will wear the starting halfback jerseys of six and seven, with Michael McIlorum taking nine.

Tom Burgess and Elliott Whitehead have the eight and ten shirts, Elliott Whitehead and John Bateman – who is suspended for the opening game – will wear eleven and twelve, while Victor Radley has been given 13.

England squad: 1 Sam Tomkins, 2 Tommy Makinson, 3 Kallum Watkins, 4 Herbie Farnworth, 5 Ryan Hall, 6 Jack Welsby, 7 George Williams, 8 Tom Burgess, 9 Michael McIlorum, 10 Luke Thompson, 11 Elliott Whitehead, 12 John Bateman, 13 Victor Radley, 14 Dom Young, 15 Morgan Knowles, 16 Matty Lees, 17 Mike Cooper, 18 Chris Hill, 19 Andy Ackers, 20 Mike McMeeken, 21 Marc Sneyd, 22 Joe Batchelor, 23 Mikolaj Oledzki, 24 Kai Pearce-Paul.