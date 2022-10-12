St Helens confirm release of four players including Grand Final winner

St Helens have released four players including 2019 Super League Grand Final winner Aaron Smith.

Hooker Smith made 41 appearances in total for the club, 16 of them in that season finishing at Old Trafford, as Saints won the first of four consecutive titles.

He also played 15 times the following year but then fell increasingly out of favour, with the 26-year-old England Knights international spending last season on loan at Leigh Centurions.

Winger Josh Simm has also been released by Saints after a total of 19 appearances, while he spent time at Hull FC last term.

Smith and Simm are joined in exiting by Tom Nisbet – like Smith, he played for Leigh on loan in 2022 – and Rio Osaywanbo Corkhill, who each made one first-team appearance after progressing through their Academy.