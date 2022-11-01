England romp to 72-4 win over World Cup debutants Brazil

ENGLAND began their Women’s World Cup campaign in perfect fashion, putting tournament debutants Brazil to the sword.

England ran in with debutant Courtney Winfield-Hill and St Helens centre Amy Hardcastle grabbing hat-tricks.

Caitlin Beevers began the procession early on as England ran in 34-0 up at half-time with tries from Tara Stanley, a double from Winfield-Hill, a marvellous run from Grace Field and one Hardcastle effort.

The English continued their ascendancy in the second forty minutes as Fran Goldthorpe got in on the act, with Tara Jones adding to the scoresheet before two more for Hardcastle ran up 50 points.

Leah Burke crossed 11 minutes before full-time, with Winfield-Hill grabbing her hat-trick and Olivia Wood dotting down on the hooter. Tara Stanley converted eight from 14.

But, the greatest moment arguably belonged to Brazil whose 58th minute try through Natalia Momberg had the Amazonians in raptures.

England

Fran Goldthorp, Caitlin Beevers, Tara-Jane Stanley, Amy Hardcastle, Leah Burke, Georgia Roche, Courtney Winfield-Hill, Shona Hoyle, Tara Jones, Olivia Wood, Victoria Molyneux, Emily Rudge (C), Jodie Cunningham. Subs (all used): Zoe Harris, Hollie-Mae Dodd, Vicky Whitfield, Grace Field

Tries: Beevers, Stanley 2, Winfield-Hill 3, Field, Hardcastle 3, Goldthorp, Jones, Burke, Wood

Goals: Stanley 8/14

Brazil

Natalia Momberg, Edna Santini, Leticia Medeiros, Adriana Felix, Tati Fernandes, Giovanna Moura, Maria Graf (C), Franciny Amaral, Patricia Bodeman, Franciele Barros, Patricia Oliviera, Amanda Welter, Barbara Leal. Subs (all used): Giovanna Barth, Paula Casemiro, Brena Prioste, Ana Loschi de Quadros

Tries: Momberg

Goals: Oliviera 0/1

Half-time: 34-0

Venue: Headingley, Leeds