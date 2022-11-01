Former Leeds Rhinos and Hull KR boss Tony Smith identifies how he will improve Hull FC

HULL FC are entering into a brand new era under head coach Tony Smith.

Following the departure of Brett Hodgson after two seasons at the MKM Stadium, Hull went in the direction of former Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos boss Tony Smith.

That move has already raised the spirits of the Black and Whites faithful with Smith determined to ensure that each and every player is committed to the cause and the club.

“We need to be united on and off the field and the players need to put their trust in one another and turn up for one another,” Smith told BBC Humberside.

“They can sit in the changing room and look at each other in the eye and say ‘we did everything we could today’. That’s what matters about rugby league matter, you put in a good shift for one another. Sometimes you’ve got to say ‘the opposition was better than us today’ but that the effort was there.

“You want to say that each and every week and if you put that in every week then you’ve got a chance. Is it a lot of a mental aspect? Absolutely, there are all sorts of ways you can build on that but it’s developing trust with one another and respecting one another enough to turn up for one another.

“That’s what I am in charge of doing and I will encourage that. The proof will be in the pudding.”

Hull have been notorious for slipping towards the back end of the season in recent years and Smith is well aware of that trend, but that it isn’t something that he will focus on too much as that itself can have a negative effect.

“The fact that it has been traditional for that to happen means we have to break that mindset. Injuries happen and not having a depth of squad with people able to compete at the levels required can sometimes effect it too.

“It’s not an easy one to answer but having consistency in how we approach each game, I’m going to say I am aware of the history and what has happened in the past and it’s my job for that not to happen again.

“But, if you have too much focus on a certain area such as the second half of the year it can sometimes happen because you are spending too much time worrying about what can happen.”