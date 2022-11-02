England rugby union star Ben Earl secures future after previous link with Leeds Rhinos and Super League

“AT some point my career I would love to give it a try, if the opportunity arose,” England rugby union international Ben Earl previously said about rugby league.

The 24-year-old was offered the opportunity to train with the Leeds Rhinos earlier in the year, but the Covid-19 pandemic put pay to that.

Despite that, Earl had revealed that he was still keen on making the move to the 13-man code sometime in the future.

“There was actually an opportunity for me to do some training with Leeds Rhinos this summer just gone. It just didn’t work out. They just had a cup final and rugby league was hit really badly with Covid, right in the middle of their season,” Earl continued to Rugby Pass.

“At one point I was going to go up there for a week and half to see if I enjoyed it. I love watching it and I’d like to think that I’d be alright playing it.

“It’s something that I’m interested in, if the opportunity ever arose, I’d give it a go.

“As long as I’m here and enjoying it, I don’t think I will.

“I’m always up early watching the rugby league in Australia when it’s on.”

Having said that, with his rugby union career going swimmingly well for Saracens in the English Premiership, Earl has now committed his future with the North London club.

“Saracens is the club I call home and I’m delighted to have extended my contract here,” Earl said.

We have a massively exciting journey ahead over the coming years and I’m determined to play my part in making sure we achieve our goals.”

Earl made his full England debut during the 2020 Six Nations and has gone on to receive 13 international caps for his country so it looks like a rugby league move will have to wait!