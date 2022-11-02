Mal Meninga throws up World Cup question mark as both Daly Cherry-Evans and Nathan Cleary included for Lebanon clash

AUSTRALIA head coach Mal Meninga and Lebanon boss Michael Cheika have named their respective squads for Friday night’s clash between the two nations.

Huddersfield Giants’ John Smith’s Stadium will play host for the quarter-final fixture, with Meninga including both Nathan Cleary and Daly Cherry-Evans in his squad.

“All 24 players have been outstanding so far,” said Meninga. “It is extremely difficult to leave any player out.”

Ben Hunt drops out of the 19-man squad despite playing in all three games up until now.

Meninga continued: “We have reached the knockout stages of the tournament and we need to ensure we have consistency in the squad and in the positions.

“Lebanon are a very good side and we expect a strong and creative performance from them.”

Australia squad: Josh Addo-Carr, Pat Carrigan, Daly Cherry-Evans, Nathan Cleary, Lindsay Collins, Reuben Cotter, Angus Crichton, Tino Fa’asuamaleaui, Campbell Graham, Harry Grant, Valentine Holmes, Liam Martin, Latrell Mitchell, Cameron Munster, Cameron Murray, James Tedesco, Jake Trbojevic, Jack Wighton, Isaah Yeo.

Lebanon squad: Jacob Kiraz, Josh Mansour, Bilal Maarbani, Brandon Morkos, Abbas Miski, Adam Doueihi, Mitchell Moses, Kayne Kalache, Hanna El Nachar, Elie El Zakhem, Charbel Tasipale, James Roumanos, Anthony Layoun, Andrew Kazzi, Reece Robinson, Jalal Bazzaz, Khaled Rajab, Khalil Rahme, Jaxson Rahme.