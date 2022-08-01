England star Oliver Gildart makes NRL move

England international Oliver Gildart has joined Sydney Roosters from Wests Tigers on loan for the rest of the season.

The former Wigan Warriors centre has made only eight appearances since moving to the NRL ahead of this year.

With a World Cup campaign around the corner, Gildart has made the switch for more game time as he looks to earn a spot in Shaun Wane’s squad.

The 26-year-old has played in three Tests for England to date, with a further appearance for Great Britain.

Gildart is still contracted to Wests until the end of the 2023 season, though has been linked with a departure from the club sooner than that.