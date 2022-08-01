Matt Calland leaves Rochdale Hornets as experienced coach takes charge

Matt Calland has left his position as head coach of League One side Rochdale Hornets by mutual consent.

Rochdale have won eleven of their 15 matches this season to sit fifth in the table, but Calland’s final match in charge was a 53-22 home defeat to Swinton Lions.

Assistant coach and former Batley Bulldogs, York City Knights, Doncaster and Hunslet boss Gary Thornton will take charge for the remainder of the season.

Calland, who had three spells with Hornets as a player, was appointed coach in May 2019.

He couldn’t prevent their relegation from the Championship that year, and after the abandoned 2020 season Rochdale failed to make the League One play-offs last term.

Rochdale said in a statement: “The club would like to place on record our thanks for Matt’s dedication, hard work and passion for the job.

“Matt played a vital role in stabilising the club, whilst bringing forward young talented players from the Hopwood Hall Academy. We wish Matt every success for the future.”