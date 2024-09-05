England star suffers ACL injury

YORK VALKYRIE star Tara Jane Stanley has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury.

The England fullback suffered the knee injury during last week’s impressive away Women’s Super League victory over Leeds Rhinos.

Stanley has been limited to nine appearances in all competitions this season and her absence is a blow to York’s title defence.

While retaining the League Leaders’ Shield is unlikely with two matches remaining, Valkyrie are battling with Leeds and Wigan Warriors to earn a top-two place and home play-off semi-final.

Stanley, 31, will also miss England’s post-season international with Wales and likely the start of next season too.

