France confirm home series with World Cup quarter-finalists

FRANCE will play two matches against Lebanon next month ahead of their World Cup qualifiers.

Laurent Frayssinous’ side will play the Cedars – quarter-finalists at each of the past two World Cups – in Pamiers on October 13 and Albi and October 19.

It is unclear how strong a side France would be able to field in the matches, with the Super League Grand Final taking place on the weekend of the first international and the Championship Grand Final the following week.

Additionally, France play their first World Cup qualifying match three days after the second Lebanon fixture.

Les Blues play Ukraine at Carcassonne’s Stade Albert Domec – a double-header on October 22 alongside the other semi-final between Wales and Serbia – before a final in Perpignan on October 26.

That final decides which European nation plays in the World Series in 2025, from which the last two World Cup participants are decided.

Lebanon, one of eight nations to have qualified automatically for the next World Cup, could field players including Wigan Warriors’ Abbas Miski and Parramatta Eels’ Mitchell Moses.

