England team revealed to face world champions Australia

ENGLAND have revealed the team which will face world champions Australia in this weekend’s Las Vegas women’s international.

Head coach Stuart Barrow has picked his 17, with no room for centre Erin Stott who has been selected as 18th woman.

The two uncapped players in the travelling 20-player squad, York forward Jas Bell and Wigan halfback Jenna Foubister, are the pair to miss out on selection altogether.

St Helens have the largest contingent of players in the 17 with six, including captain Jodie Cunningham.

Although the full team list hasn’t been announced, Zoe Harris is set to partner Newcastle Knights’ Georgia Roche, who hasn’t played for England since 2023, at halfback while York’s Woman of Steel Georgie Dagger will return at fullback after missing the autumn win over Wales.

England team: Keara Bennett (Leeds Rhinos), Jodie Cunningham (St Helens), Georgie Dagger (York Valkyrie), Anna Davies (Wigan Warriors), Hollie-Mae Dodd (Canberra Raiders), Amy Hardcastle (St Helens), Zoe Harris (St Helens), Shona Hoyle (St Helens), Katie Mottershead (St Helens), Izzy Northrop (Leeds Rhinos), Eboni Partington (York Valkyrie), Tamzin Renouf (York Valkyrie), Georgia Roche (Newcastle Knights), Bella Sykes (Leeds Rhinos), Paige Travis (Parramatta Eels), Vicky Whitfield (St Helens), Liv Wood (York Valkyrie). 18th woman: Erin Stott (St Helens).