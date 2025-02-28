Morgan Knowles’ exit from St Helens and new club confirmed

MORGAN KNOWLES will leave St Helens at the end of the 2025 Super League season.

The 28-year-old has chosen to take up a new opportunity with NRL club The Dolphins from next season.

Having joined Saints at the age of 14, travelling down from Cumbria, Knowles progressed through the club’s Under-16s Scholarship and Under-18s programme to make his first-team debut in 2015.

Ahead of the new campaign the loose-forward has played 220 times for St Helens, registering 32 tries so far.

Knowles said: “St Helens is my club, I was welcomed with open arms as a kid, and I’ve gone from being a young lad to the man I am now and that’s because of all the people involved at the club. Everyone has influenced me as a player in my career and as a person, and I’ll forever be grateful to the club for everything they’ve given me and my family.

“My decision to move on is not something that I took lightly. When the opportunity came up, I did not wish to regret anything when the time comes to retire. I didn’t want any ifs, buts, or maybes in my mind, and it’s an opportunity for my family to experience a different way of life too.

“However, it is really hard because I believe in this group we have at Saints and that this year, and in the years ahead, we are going to continue competing for trophies. I know there is success on the horizon. To step away from all my friends and such a good place to play, it is extremely hard.”

Sharing his determination to make 2025 a successful season for St Helens, Knowles added: “I can’t tell you how much I want success this year, and how driven I am, because I feel more motivated than ever.

“I’ll be doing everything I can. I am all in this year to give everything for the playing group who I owe so much, and to our fans as well to repay all the love I have been given since joining Saints.”

St Helens boss Paul Wellens commented: “Morgan that throughout the last few weeks and months has always been very open and honest with the club about his thoughts and his feelings, in terms of determining where his future lies. He has always gone on record and expressed his love and admiration for the people within this club who have helped him along the way.

“Naturally, we’re disappointed that we are losing a good player, but we understand and respect Morgan’s decision to explore a different opportunity. I think this decision makes Morgan more motivated than he has ever been, to go out in the right way.”

Chairman Eamonn McManus added: “Morgan has been an incredible contributor to St Helens’ unprecedented success over the last decade and will go down as one of the great loose forwards in the history of our club.

“We fully understand and appreciate his desire to play in the NRL at this stage in his career and wish him and his family every happiness and success in their new life in Australia.

“He will always be very fondly remembered at the Saints and will undoubtedly receive the warmest of welcomes both in the club and in the town whenever he returns.”