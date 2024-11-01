England women have eye on future challenges as well as Wales

England’s women are in international action against Wales in November, but also have Australia in their sights too.

WITH England’s international programme laid out until the 2026 World Cup, preparations for that tournament are well underway for both the leading male and female players in the game.

For Stuart Barrow’s England women’s side, the next test comes against Wales on Saturday, 2nd November, ahead of Shaun Wane’s side’s second test against Samoa.

For Barrow, it is a chance to take a good look at some of those emerging players who could be in contention for the test series against Australia, including the game in Las Vegas, next year and the world tournament in two years.

It could be something of a new-look team that takes to the field at Headingley, with potentially more debutants earning their first caps.

Five players – Georgie Hetherington, Anna Davies, Isabel Rowe, Katie Mottershead and Bella Sykes – all had that honour in this season’s mid-season test in France, with all impressing their coach, who has said circumstances will very much dictate his selection process for the Wales showdown and decide if more will follow in their footsteps.

“Selecting a squad for Wales has been challenging,” Barrow admitted to Rugby League World.

“Georgie is abroad getting married that weekend and Tamzin Renouf and Lacey Owen are attending the wedding as well so it’s hard when you lose three players like that.

“We also have Leah Burke, Caitlin Beevers and Grace Field out with long-term injuries, so when we had the modified Origin game in October we were looking for people who could fill those spaces.

“We had plenty of established players involved in the Origin setups, with other players from the Knights, and some who were new to the set-up altogether because I wanted to see what they were like in this environment – not just looking ahead to Wales but for the future as well.

“The debutants against France did really well and I’m sure anyone who follows them against Wales will do equally as well. Having some senior players out opens the doors for others to stake a claim on a spot for the Vegas game and I’m really confident in some of the younger players who could be involved as they have had great seasons for their clubs.

“We are focussed on Wales and the team for that game will be picked on form. But we also have one eye on playing Australia four months later, so we will be looking to get the balance right and not expose these young players to too much too soon.

“But they will still have some experienced heads around them to guide them in what will be a tough game against Wales, who have improved this year and have got more players involved from Super League. So it will be a tough test.”

The newly crowned Women’s Super League Young Player of the Year Sykes is hopeful that she has done enough to retain her position in the side and earn a second cap, but admits if she hasn’t she will be using her time with the squad to further develop herself as a player and try to be in a position to fly to the Nevada city in March.

“It’s great to be back in the mix with the England girls again and every time I train with them I feel like I’m learning new things,” said Sykes.

“It challenges me and pushes me so I take a lot from all the sessions.

“Making my debut was a really special day, and it was nice having my family out there to support me.

“But if I do get another shot at it against Wales, there are things I want to put right from my own performance against France and get a bit more involved in the game. If I don’t, I will just keep working hard and trying to show Stuart what I can do.

“Whenever you get picked for a representative game, no matter what level it is, the pressure is always there to perform. But with the game being at Headingley, a ground I know really well, it might be a bit easier. I’ve performed there before and I’d look to do the same in an England shirt.

“If I could do that against Wales, it would be as memorable a day as my debut was. So that’s what I’m aiming for. But whether I’m picked or not I’m still learning from just being involved and I feel like I’m in a good place.”

Sykes could have a very important role to play as the side prepares to face a Wales side that is progressing every year.

Unlike previous meetings, Wales will go into the game on the back of a World Cup qualifying campaign which saw them beat both Ireland and the Netherlands to book their place at the 2026 competition.

Wales captain Bethan Dainton will no doubt be the beating heart of Tom Brindle’s side once again, with Sykes knowing exactly what the loose forward will add to the Dragons side.

“You can never underestimate what Wales will bring into the match,” added Sykes, Dainton’s Leeds Rhinos teammate.

“From playing alongside Bethan I know she is a super competitive and tough player and she will want to drive her values into the Wales girls.

“If the rest of the squad are anything like her it will be a really tough game, but we want to be tested and we will need to be going into what will be a big year for England next year.

“At Leeds, even in training, me and Bethan have always been very competitive with each other and we’re very similar personalities. I’m sure she’ll bring those same qualities into the Wales game so us Leeds girls can maybe give a bit of advice on how to stop some of her threats.

“But generally we just need to concentrate on ourselves. We know what we need to do on the day so we will just stick to that and work hard.”

