Ex-Super League and NRL star Chris Sandow in hot water after guilty plea revoked for obstructing police

FORMER Super League and NRL star Chris Sandow is in hot water after having his guilty plea revoked for obstructing police.

Since retiring from rugby league at the end of a two-year spell with Warrington Wolves in 2016, Sandow has found himself in a number of off-field incidents.

Those incidents have seen him sentenced to 15 months in jail with a further 30 months suspended for an unrelated offence in 2021.

That suspended sentence was extended by another year in February 2023, with Sandow now facing the prospect of a longer sentence after being charged with a count of obstructing a police officer, The Courier Mail has revealed.

That incident, according to The Courier Mail, occurred in late August, with the 35-year-old obstructing a police officer in performing his duties.

The court vacated his guilty plea, and the matter has since been adjourned to December 12, when he will face court again.

Sandow began his career with the South Sydney Rabbitohs, debuting in 2008 and going on to register almost 500 points in 84 games before switching Souths for the Parramatta Eels ahead of the 2012 NRL season.

With the Eels, the diminutive halfback registered a further 335 points in 75 games, with Sandow swapping the NRL for Super League for 2015 and 2016.

Whilst at Warrington, the 35-year-old notched 101 points in 31 games, helping the Wolves to the Super League Grand Final in 2016.

