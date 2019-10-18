England Women off the mark with big win over Papua New Guinea

England Women won their opening game of the World Cup Nines with a 25-6 win against Papua New Guinea.

Castleford’s Rhiannon Marshall scored two tries to steer England to victory ahead of matches against New Zealand and Australia on Saturday.

The Lionesses were 11-0 ahead early on after Marshall and Caitlin Beevers crossed, but PNG hit back just before the break.

However, England recovered and stormed to victory in the second half as Marshall scored off Jodie Cunningham’s pass, before Saints duo Emily Rudge and Leah Burke scored to add emphasis to the result and cap an impressive opening outing by Craig Richards’ side.