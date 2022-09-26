England Women reveal their squad for World Cup

England Women have named their 24-player squad for this autumn’s World Cup.

After an impressive season with Leeds Rhinos which included a Player of the Match performance in the Challenge Cup final, Zoe Hornby is the only uncapped player to make the side.

Rhinos team-mate Keara Bennett, Zoe Harris of St Helens and the York City Knights forward Olivia Wood are all included after making their international debuts earlier this year.

There is plenty of pedigree including all four players to have won the Woman of Steel award, as this year’s recipient Tara-Jane Stanley, of York, is joined by Saints’ Jodie Cunningham and Leeds duo Georgia Roche and Australia-born Courtney Winfield-Hill.

St Helens provide the most player with eleven – including captain Emily Rudge – while there are seven from Grand Final winners Leeds, four from League Leaders’ Shield holders York City Knights and two representatives from Wigan Warriors.

“The process to select the final squad ahead of the Rugby League World Cup has been a difficult one, but I am confident I have picked the strongest squad available to me,” said England head coach Craig Richards.

“I think we’re in a really privileged position to have some experienced players in the squad such as captain Emily Rudge who is heading into her fourth Rugby League World Cup, our all-time top try-scorer Amy Hardcastle, and players like Jodie Cunningham, Courtney Winfield-Hill and Tara-Jane Stanley.

“In contrast, we also have some very exciting younger players included with the likes of Hollie Dodd, Fran Goldthorp and Zoe Hornby.

“With just over a month before we kick it all off at Headingley Stadium against Brazil we are excited, focused and determined to make the most of this huge opportunity for Women’s Rugby League.”

After taking on Brazil on Tuesday, November 1, England will face Canada at Wigan’s DW Stadium on Saturday, November 5, before a final group stage fixture back in Leeds against Papua New Guinea on Wednesday, November 9.

England World Cup squad: Dannielle Anderson, Caitlin Beevers, Keara Bennett (all Leeds Rhinos), Leah Burke, Jodie Cunningham (both St Helens), Hollie Dodd, Grace Field (both York City Knights), Fran Goldthorp (Leeds Rhinos), Amy Hardcastle, Zoe Harris (both St Helens), Zoe Hornby (Leeds Rhinos), Shona Hoyle, Tara Jones (both St Helens), Vicky Molyneux (Wigan Warriors), Carrie Roberts (St Helens), Georgia Roche (Leeds Rhinos), Emily Rudge (St Helens), Tara-Jane Stanley (York City Knights), Beth Stott, Paige Travis (both St Helens), Courtney Winfield-Hill (Leeds Rhinos), Vicky Whitfield (St Helens), Georgia Wilson (Wigan Warriors), Olivia Wood (York City Knights).