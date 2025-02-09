England Women squad named for Jillaroos Las Vegas clash with shock omission

ENGLAND Women Head Coach, Stuart Barrow, has named the 20-strong squad who will make the journey to Las Vegas to face the world champion Australia Jillaroos next month (1 March).

2023 NRLW Grand Final winner Georgia Roche will link up with the national team for the first time in over 12 months following another impressive season with Newcastle Knights scoring two tries in ten appearances.

The 24-year-old halfback and former Woman of Steel will join the squad next Friday (14 Feb) when they meet at Weetwood for their final camp before heading to Nevada on Tuesday 25 February.

Canberra Raiders second-row Hollie-Mae Dodd is named after a try-scoring return against Wales in the Autumn international with Paige Travis also selected ahead of her move Down Under to Parramatta Eels.

Tamzin Renouf is one of five York Valkyrie players called up after returning from a knee injury at the end of last season with her teammate Jas Bell in contention to make her international debut.

18-year-old Jenna Foubister is the second uncapped player to be named and will represent Wigan Warriors alongside Anna Davies.

The squad also includes seven players from St Helens with three of those having represented England during their last meeting against the Jillaroos in 2017 – Jodie Cunningham, Amy Hardcastle and Shona Hoyle.

However, there is no place for Emily Rudge – the former England Women’s captain.

England Women Head Coach, Stuart Barrow, said: “Every player in this travelling squad has an important role to play when we face the Australia Jillaroos in three weeks’ time.

“It’s been a really difficult selection process because there is a lot of talent within the group, which means there are some very good players who will unfortunately miss out.

“Now we have to focus on the challenge that lies ahead which is a historic fixture against the world champions for the first time since 2017 and I’m very much looking forward to getting the group together for our final camp next weekend.”

England Women versus the Australia Jillaroos will be the penultimate match of a quadruple header featuring a Betfred Super League clash between Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves and two NRL matches – Raiders v Warriors and Panthers v Sharks.

All four matches will be shown live on Sky Sports – with England v Australia kicking off at 2am UK time. Tickets and travel information can also be found here.

England Women Las Vegas travelling squad:

Jas Bell (York Valkyrie), Keara Bennett (Leeds Rhinos), Jodie Cunningham (St Helens), Georgie Dagger (York Valkyrie), Anna Davies (Wigan Warriors), Hollie-Mae Dodd (Canberra Raiders), Jenna Foubister (Wigan Warriors), Amy Hardcastle (St Helens), Zoe Harris (St Helens), Shona Hoyle (St Helens), Katie Mottershead (St Helens), Izzy Northrop (Leeds Rhinos), Eboni Partington (York Valkyrie), Tamzin Renouf (York Valkyrie), Georgia Roche (Newcastle Knights), Erin Stott (St Helens), Bella Sykes (Leeds Rhinos), Paige Travis (Parramatta Eels), Vicky Whitfield (St Helens), Liv Wood (York Valkyrie)

Rugby League Las Vegas Festival 2025 – Saturday March 1

Betfred Super League – Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves (1:30pm PST / 9:30pm GMT)

NRL – Canberra Raiders v New Zealand Warriors (4:00pm PST / Midnight GMT)

Test Match – Australian Jillaroos vs England Women (6:00pm PST / 2am GMT March 2)

NRL – Penrith Panthers vs Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks (8:30pm PST / 4:30am GMT March 2)