London Broncos slammed as contract dispute rages with French club

LONDON BRONCOS last week announced the signing of Christopher Hellec from Saint-Gaudens Bears ahead of the 2025 Championship season.

However, the French club has slammed the relegated Super League side, claiming that they have had no contact from the Broncos concerning Hellec and that the halfback remains their player.

The Bears’ club president Jean-Claude Estrampes stated: “Racing Club Saint-Gaudinois Comminges XIII has learned of the signing of Christopher HELLEC with the London Broncos for the Championship season which begins on February 15, 2025, as well as the player’s recent interview.

“It should be noted, however, that he has committed to the 2024/2025 sports season with Racing as part of the CAP 2025 project and that he is still licensed by this club which is therefore competing in the French Super XIII Championship. To date, there has been no contact between the two clubs, knowing that Racing Club Saint-Gaudinois Comminges XIII is still in the running for qualification for the final stages of the French Super XIII Championship.

“The Saint-Gaudens club is now awaiting the request from the English club, in order to study it and position itself to possibly allow the interested party to be released from his obligations towards the French club.

“Racing has always been able to find solutions in such circumstances, in order to facilitate the development of its members, but it will no way be able to undergo and accept such practices and behaviours. Indeed, respect for commitments and for others, tolerance, mutual assistance and team spirit are essential for this club which has been able to maintain, over the years, a human dimension characterized in particular by a family spirit.

“At the same time, Racing will not fail to rely on the knowledge, expertise and position of the French Rugby League Federation in such circumstances, one of whose major roles is to structure this sporting discipline on a national level and to support, above all, French clubs.

“Finally, it should concluded that this type of case raises the question of the stability of clubs more generally.”