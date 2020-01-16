England Women to face PNG in World Cup group, but avoid New Zealand

England women have avoided both Australia and New Zealand in the Women’s World Cup.

The two leading nations were drawn together in Group B, providing England with an easier route to the knockout stages.

England will instead face PNG Orchids, a side they tied a series with last year, as well as Canada and Brazil.

England will open the Women’s tournament at Emerald Headingley against Brazil on November 9th.

In the other group, Australia and New Zealand are joined by France and Papua New Guinea.

Group A

England

PNG

Canada

Brazil

Group B

Australia

New Zealand

France

Cook Islands