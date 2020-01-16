Jason Robinson praises ‘lovely’ Prince Harry

Jason Robinson has expressed his desire to see Prince Harry continue in his role patron of the Rugby Football League amid plans to step away from his royal family duties.

The Duke of Sussex will conduct the 2021 Rugby League World Cup draw at Buckingham Palace this afternoon in front of the world’s media.

Robinson, who will attend today’s draw, spoke to Sky News’ Kay Burley this morning and said: “He’s just such a lovely person. Every time I meet him it’s normally a hug he gives me, not a handshake.”

The legendary winger, an international ambassador for the next World Cup, added: “He cares about people and he gives his all. He’s very personable. I know he’ll give his all for us today with the draw and we’re looking forward to seeing who will play each other in 2021.

"Prince Harry gives me a hug. Not a handshake." Rugby legend Jason Robinson sings Prince Harry's praises, saying 'he cares about people' ahead of his first public appearance since announcing him and Meghan will stand down as senior royals.

“You would want Prince Harry to be involved in anything that you do and I’m sure and I’m hopeful there’ll be other things Prince Harry will do with rugby league.”