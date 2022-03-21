England World Cup blow as star ruled out for rest of year

England will almost certainly be without Josh Hodgson at this autumn’s World Cup as the hooker undergoes knee surgery.

Hodgson’s club, Canberra Raiders, have ruled him out for the remainder of the NRL season.

He will have an ACL reconstruction, and it is highly unlikely he will be able to recover in time to play any part in Shaun Wane’s squad for the World Cup.

Former Hull FC and HR player Hodgson, who will play for Paramatta Eels next season, has 19 caps for England and four for Great Britain.

He played a key role in England’s run to the final of the 2017 World Cup, though missed the Australia decider after picking up an injury in the semi-final.

“Josh’s knee injury sustained in round one was a minor injury, however his return to training has since uncovered some instability in his knee which appears to have caused his current injury,” said Camberra’s club doctor, Greg Macleod.

“After further scans and diagnosis, the decision has been made that it’s the club’s duty of care to Josh for him to have an ACL reconstruction due to a partial tear in his ACL and associated injuries.

“Whilst the club and Josh were optimistic that the injury could be rehabbed without surgery, it is with much considered thought that surgery is the best option for Josh’s long-term health and rugby league career.”