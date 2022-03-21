Huddersfield Giants’ Will Pryce facing huge ban and four other Super League players suspended

Huddersfield Giants star Will Pryce has been charged with a Grade F dangerous throw and faces a ban of at least eight matches.

The 19-year-old was sent off for the challenge on Connor Wynne in Huddersfield’s Super League defeat at Hull FC on Sunday.

The match review panel have referred the incident to tribunal and given Pryce a Grade F charge, which typically brings a ban of eight or more matches or a defined period of suspension.

The panel’s notes say the charge is for “driving player into ground on head or neck”.

It is the first Grade F charge handed out to a Super League player this season and could bring the heaviest ban yet in this year’s more harsh disciplinary measures.

The match review panel have also handed out four bans to other Super League players.

Zane Tetevano has been given a two-match ban for a “reckless” Grade B high tackle in Leeds Rhinos’ defeat to Salford Red Devils.

Castleford Tigers’ Brad Martin will also sit out two games following his red card in the loss to Wigan Warriors, for a Grade C high tackle which was also described as “reckless”.

There is also a two-match ban for Catalans Dragons’ Mitchell Pearce for a Grade C dangerous throw for “lifting player into a dangerous position” in the win over Hull Kingston Rovers.

And Jack Hughes has been given a one-game suspension for a Grade A late hit on a passer which caused “flexion to the head, neck or spinal column” in Warrington Wolves’ defeat at home to Wakefield Trinity.

Meanwhile, Castleford’s Tyla Hepi has been handed a caution for striking by raising a knee in the tackle.