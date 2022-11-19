England’s Wheelchair World Cup Final win over France attracts record attendance

ENGLAND’s men and women may have fallen at the second to last hurdle, but the same cannot be said of the PDRL and Wheelchair sides.

The PDRL lifted their World Cup after beating New Zealand last week whilst England were successful against France last night in an incredibly tight affair.

The two sides were locked at 24-24 heading into the final few minutes of the game before up stepped captain Tom Halliwell to drive into the heart of the French defence and dot down for the winning try.

As well as the excitement amongst the players, the excitement amongst the crowd that packed into the Manchester Centre was palpable.

A record of 4,526 fans flocked to Manchester to witness a truly spectacular final in the hope of seeing England lift a World Cup trophy – and they definitely didn’t leave disappointed.

This World Cup has been tagged as the most inclusive ever, well, the nation firmly got behind their Wheelchair heroes.