England triumph in Wheelchair World Cup Final with incredible win over France

ENGLAND lifted the Wheelchair World Cup with an incredible 28-24 win over France in Manchester.

Lionel Alazard broke the deadlock in the first minute with a penalty and the Frenchman was the first try-scorer in the tenth minute with Nicolas Clausells converting for an 8-0 lead.

Tom Halliwell hit back, however, just before the midway point in the first-half. Rob Hawkins’ conversion brought England back to within two at 8-6.

The French weren’t to be caught in the first-half though as Mostefa Abassi dotted down in the corner as Nicolas Claussels converted to make it 14-6.

Jack Brown was unlucky to have a try ruled out for a double movement just after the half-hour mark, but the electric star grabbed one just before the break after great work by Nathan Collins. Collins was on target to bring England back to within two as France led 14-12 at half-time.

England hit first after the break, Lewis King going in at the corner after great hands by Brown and Seb Bechara. Collins missed the conversion from the touchline as England led for the first time at 16-14.

The hosts were in the middle of a brilliant purple patch and Brown grabbed his second in the 53rd minute. Collins’ conversion handed England a 22-14 lead.

France hit back immediately, however, Gilles Clausells finishing off a great move involving his nephew Nicolas, who converted to bring France back to within two points.

Nicolas Clausells added two penalties with Collins slotting one over of his own as the scores remained locked at 24-24.

The former missed a penalty attempt with six minutes to go and the scene was set for Halliwell to sprint through as the clock hit the 78th minute. Collins missed with the conversion attempt as England led 28-24.

But it mattered little as England ran down the clock superbly to hang on and lift the World Cup trophy.

France

Mostefa Abassi, Lionel Alazard, Jeremy Bourson, Julien Pennella, Nicolas Clausells. Subs: Florian Cuttadoro, Jonathan Hivernat, Guillaume Mautz, Gilles Clausells (C), Arno Vargas

Tries: Alazard, Abassi, G Clausells

Goals: Alazard 1/1, N Clausells 5/6

England

Tom Halliwell (C), Robert Hawkins, Joe Coyd, Sebastien Bechara, Lewis King. Subs: Nathan Collins, Jack Brown, Declan Roberts, Wayne Boardman, James Simpson

Tries: Halliwell 2, Brown 2, King

Goals: Hawkins 1/1, Collins 3/5

Half-time: 14-12

Referee: Ollie Cruickshank

Scoring sequence: 2-0, 8-0, 8-6, 14-6, 14-12; 14-16, 14-22, 20-22, 22-22, 22-24, 24-24, 24-28

Venue: Manchester Central, Manchester