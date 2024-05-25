Esan Marsters completes move to Super League rivals from Huddersfield Giants

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS have confirmed the exit of Esan Marsters, who will join Salford Red Devils in 2025.

The versatile centre is an exciting addition to Paul Rowley’s squad and will join the club on a three-year deal – confirming his stay until the end of 2027.

Marsters made 86 NRL appearances across stints with West Tigers, North Queensland Cowboys and Gold Coast Titans, before making a switch to England.

His most successful period during that time was with the Tigers, where he scored 17 tries and kicked 96 goals between 2017-19.

Since arriving in the Betfred Super League, Marsters has continued to show his class and become a vital cog in the Giants team – notching eight tries in his 34 appearances so far.

He has also represented New Zealand and the Cook Islands at international level – including the delayed 2021 Rugby League World Cup in England.

He becomes our first addition of 2025 and will link up with his new teammates during pre-season.

In reaction to the news, Head Coach, Paul Rowley has said: “In preparation for the 2025 season, Esan is a fantastic addition to the group.

“He adds more strike and versatility to the back line and I am looking forward to seeing him enjoy himself in Salford colours.

“On behalf of everybody at the club, we welcome Esan, whilst also wishing him well for the remainder of the season.”

Director of Rugby and Operations, Ian Blease has also said: “I would like to welcome Esan and his family to Salford Red Devils.

“Esan is a very exciting signing for us and I am delighted to get this deal over the line.

“He is an outstanding talent, a perfect fit for this team and someone I know our coaching staff can take to the next level.

“I am sure our supporters will be delighted to hear this news and I personally can not wait to see him in a red shirt next season.”

