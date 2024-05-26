Albert Goldthorpe Medal points for Super League Round 12

HERE’S who got the Albert Goldthorpe Medal points this week as the best performers in each Super League match…

Castleford Tigers 30-22 Hull FC

Rowan Milnes controlled the game perfectly for Castleford.

3 pts Rowan Milnes (Castleford)

2 pts Liam Horne (Castleford)

1 pt Sylvester Namo (Castleford)

Huddersfield Giants 10-16 Leigh Leopards

Owen Trout stepped up in the front row and delivered an immense shift on his return to Huddersfield.

3 pts Owen Trout (Leigh)

2 pts Tom Amone (Leigh)

1 pt Matt Moylan (Leigh)

St Helens 40-10 Leeds Rhinos

Coming off the bench early and playing 74 minutes, Leeds couldn’t handle the barnstorming charges of George Delaney, who his coach acknowledged was “outstanding”.

3 pts George Delaney (St Helens)

2 pts Curtis Sironen (St Helens)

1 pt Daryl Clark (St Helens)

Catalans Dragons 8-16 Warrington Wolves

George Williams looks the happiest he has been in his career and he was all smiles with a dominant display of distribution and connectivity.

3 pts George Williams (Warrington)

2 pts Matt Dufty (Warrington)

1 pt Ben Garcia (Catalans)

London Broncos 14-64 Hull KR

Niall Evalds was unstoppable with three assists and a try as Hull KR took control early on.

3 pts Niall Evalds (Hull KR)

2 pts Mikey Lewis (Hull KR)

1 pt Peta Hiku (Hull KR)

Salford Red Devils 6-26 Wigan Warriors

Harry Smith managed the game from start to finish off the back of his men in the middle.

3 pts Harry Smith (Wigan)

2 pts Joe Mellor (Salford)

1 pt Junior Nsemba (Wigan)

Albert Goldthorpe Medal Table (+ Round 12 points)

Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 17

George Williams (Warrington Wolves) 12 (+3)

Mikey Lewis (Hull KR) 10 (+2)

Théo Fages (Catalans Dragons) 9

Adam Swift (Huddersfield Giants) 9

Lachlan Miller (Leeds Rhinos) 9

Matt Moylan (Leigh Leopards) 9 (+1)

Tom Amone (Leigh Leopards) 9 (+2)

Nene Macdonald (Salford Red Devils) 9

Bevan French (Wigan Warriors) 9