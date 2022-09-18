Esan Marsters outlines what he hopes to bring to Huddersfield Giants

Esan Marsters hopes to bring plenty to Huddersfield Giants in both attack and defence after his signing from Gold Coast Titans was confirmed.

The 26-year-old centre, who has represented both New Zealand and the Cook Islands internationally, has joined the Giants on a two-year deal from next season.

Marsters brings the experience of 85 NRL appearances, for Wests Tigers and North Queensland Cowboys as well as the Titans, to the John Smith’s Stadium.

His addition further strengthens Huddersfield’s options in the centres, where three-time Super League winner Kevin Naiqama will join from Sydney Roosters as Ricky Leutele departs.

“I spoke to Ian Watson, we had a good conversation, he touched on a few details that are really important to me, speaking about my footy career and how I have been playing in the NRL,” said Marsters.

“It was more so the conversation I had with him and plus Kevin and some of the boys I was with at the Tigers are in the Huddersfield team, so it made it a bit easier for me.

“I am a ball runner, a ball attacker, I’ve been really working on my defence here in the NRL and it’s an area that me and Watto spoke about when we had our original conversation.

“He spoke about the way he wants to defend and how I fit into that. I have been moving around into different systems so now hopefully this will be a system that I can fit into.

“It’s massive for me, coming over and experiencing what England is like, doing some travelling but also, it’s a great opportunity to concentrate and enjoy my footy in the Super League.

“It is a really tough league; I’ve been watching a few games. Hopefully I can help out wherever I can in the team and build on these last few weeks and months when I come to Huddersfield.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.