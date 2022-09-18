Paul Rowley on possibility of new Salford Red Devils contract after stellar first year

Paul Rowley hinted at his hope for an extended deal at Salford Red Devils after their excellent season ended at the Super League semi-final stage.

In his first year coaching in the top flight, former Leigh Centurions and Toronto Wolfpack coach Rowley took Salford from eleventh in the table in 2021 to sixth place in 2022 and into the play-offs.

They couldn’t back up their eliminator win against Huddersfield Giants and take down St Helens to reach the Grand Final, but their campaign still ranks as a huge success considering their budget and resources in comparison to rivals.

Rowley signed a two-year deal when he was appointed last autumn and will go again next year alongside right-hand man Kurt Haggerty, although fellow assistant coach Danny Orr is set to leave the club after two seasons.

“Me and Kurt are contracted for next year also, but I think the club are recognising we might have done a decent job and they might want to do something a little bit different with us,” said Rowley.

“We welcome that, but we’re both really chilled about it. Most importantly, we’re happy with the group and with the club.”

Rowley says he will be sad to see Orr, previously assistant coach at Castleford Tigers, leave the AJ Bell Stadium.

“The biggest compliment I can give him is that I’d rather he didn’t go and stayed with us,” he said.

“But he travels from Cas every morning, and from being (the main) assistant last year I was clear it was me, Kurt, Danny (in rank) so it felt like he took a bit of a step back.

“But I’d like to think he’s totally enjoyed his year with us. From being people who locked horns on the field, we’ve probably become very good friends.”

