Esan Marsters reveals why he is leaving Huddersfield Giants for Super League rivals and how his teammates reacted

ESAN MARSTERS has revealed that family reasons are why he will be leaving Huddersfield Giants for Salford Red Devils for 2025 and beyond.

The Cook Islands international made 86 NRL appearances across stints with West Tigers, North Queensland Cowboys and Gold Coast Titans, before making a switch to England with the Giants.

And whilst Marsters struggled in his first year in the UK, the centre has been fantastic for Huddersfield in 2024, with head coach Ian Watson revealing previously that the Giants had put an offer for Marsters to stay.

However, the 27-year-old instead decided to sign for Salford rather than pen an extension.

“Between my manager and the club, it was a thing that popped up early on in the season and we knew we were going to get offers from elsewhere,” Marsters said.

“At the end of the day, it came down to my family and what was best for them. Obviously it’s going to be a bit of a change for me but I’ve still got a job at Huddersfield to go and there is a long way to go in the season.

“You don’t like to go elsewhere when stuff is working out but at the end of the day it came down to my family and what was best for them. Salford are a really good team and they are going really well too.

“Money can’t buy the camaraderie of teammates and I have friends here for life. That was difficult.”

Marsters did explain that it was tough telling his teammates: “It was quite emotional, telling some of my close mates that I would be leaving next year was tough. What we went through pre-season plays a part in the relationships we have had.

“People don’t realise the work you put in before the season and the toll it has and it brings you closer together. It hurt telling them.

I’m looking forward to a new challenge and the boys were happy for me securing a long-term contract with Salford. It was a surprise for them because it just came about suddenly.”

