Rohan Smith responds to Leeds Rhinos’ search for sporting director

LEEDS RHINOS head coach Rohan Smith has given his support behind the club’s decision to launch a search for a sporting director at Headingley.

The Rhinos revealed earlier this week that the club would be looking to restructure the club and appoint a sporting director to take over recruitment retention.

Of course, with Smith under fire following recent results, speculation had since followed that it could be the start of a brand new era at Headingley.

Smith has now given his thoughts on the new role.

“I fully support that role to begin with, it’s one that has been spoken about for a long time,” Smith said.

“I know the club went that way in the past and plenty of other Super League clubs are doing it and some NRL clubs have a similar role to that.

“Most sports are doing that and it makes a lot of sense. There is a lot going on and it’s a big organisation so it’s a great thing to support me and the staff that work with the players each day.

“It will be a lot less time on processes, admin and systems behind the scenes which will allow me more time to be with the players and staff which will only be beneficial to the club, I believe.”

Smith, however, doesn’t feel threatened by the desire to appoint a sporting director.

“I welcome it and I think it’s a great appointment and a great decision by the board to seek a new appointment there.

“It’s a complementary role to the coaching job. It sits between the CEO and the football operation.

“It oversees the football operation in which myself and Matt Cook as the general manager lead the Kirkstall division. We’re going to have another person there to oversee that.

“The club have made it very clear that they’re going after someone that is very experienced and prepared for such a job.

“It won’t be a rookie so it’ll be someone I can get support off and learn from, and support them and work on the operation together.”

