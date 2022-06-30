European RL appoint Richard Coleman Associate Director

The board of European Rugby League has appointed Richard Coleman in an associate capacity until the 2022 AGM in October, when he will be proposed to the membership as an independent director playing a pivotal role in the strategic aim of growing the ERL’s commercial revenue.

CEO of Mayfield Sports Management, Coleman is a highly experienced sports marketing and business advisor, having personally brokered over $100m of sponsorships in Formula 1, World Cycling, cricket, soccer, snooker and other motorsports and has almost two decades of experience in a range of industries, working with leading global brands and rights holders.

“I am keenly anticipating proposing Richard to the membership later in the year, and am very grateful to him for agreeing to start immersing himself in the organisation ahead of that,” commented ERL chair Dean Andrew, OBE.

“Richard has a very impressive CV and we are looking forward to him sharing his experience with European Rugby League.”

“I am looking forward to working with the European Rugby League board and its executive. It is clearly in a great position to capitalise on opportunities and with a bright future,” Coleman added.