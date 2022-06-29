Wakefield Trinity sign Welsh rugby union winger

Wakefield Trinity have signed former rugby union winger Kyle Evans on a contract until the end of the season following a trial at the club.

The Welsh winger has featured in recent weeks for Wakefield’s Reserves and done enough to earn a first-team deal and join Willie Poching’s squad.

Evans, 30, has spent the past three years at Doncaster Knights in the second tier of rugby union.

He has previously had trials with both Hull FC and Leeds Rhinos, and now has the chance to make his mark in Rugby League.

“I’ve sacrificed quite a lot in rugby for so little and this is an absolutely massive opportunity for me,” said Evans.

“To be here now is a real honour for me and I’m over the moon.”

Head coach Willie Poching said that his assistant Francis Cummins, who worked with Evans at the Knights, could take the credit for the tip-off.

“He came in on the recommendation that, whilst Kyle was a rugby union player, for all intents and purposes he was a Rugby League player who had never played the game,” said Poching.

“Hopefully between now and the end of the season we can bring as much of that out as possible and help him progress. He’s a fantastic kid and a wonderful athlete, with the appetite to learn and get better.”