Europeans (ERL) seek new Chair and independent Director

European Rugby League is seeking to appoint a new chairperson and a further independent director to join the board.

The recruitment follows an extensive consultation and review and an independently assessed governance rating awarded by the Sports Integrity Global Alliance, from which several constitutional reforms were approved by the membership at the ERL’s annual council meeting last month.

They included increasing the size of the board to broaden and increase the skills available to the organisation, offering greater divergent thinking and mandating the role of chairperson to be independent.

A recruitment pack providing links to descriptions, skills and experience required for the roles and application details is available to download here.

“It is an exciting time to be joining European Rugby League,” commented interim chairperson Graeme Thompson. “We have started a new strategic cycle and are looking forward to the Rugby League World Cup taking place in Europe next year. We have significant ambition for the sport and aim to continue our growth by making rugby league available to a wider section of the community than ever before. To realise that ambition we must ensure that we continue to be a well governed and fit for purpose organisation, and this recruitment will play a large part in doing that.”

Applicants are invited to submit their CV and a letter of application, along with the equality monitoring form, by 0900hrs (UK) on Friday 21 January 2022.

European Rugby League is fully committed to equality, diversity and inclusion and welcomes applications from all suitably qualified persons regardless of age, sex, race, disability, pregnancy, marital/ Civil Partnership status, sexual orientation, gender reassignment or religious background.