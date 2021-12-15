Rhodes Knights claim double triumph

With the sanctioned return to play in Greece, Rhodes Knights undertook a 900km round trip to play two matches in Athens last weekend. They defeated the Rhinos 32-16 on Saturday, and followed that up with a 58-12 win against the Raiders on Sunday.

Knights’ head coach and Greece national assistant, Michalis Chatziioannou, commented: “Over the weekend we saw a great standard of rugby league. I am very pleased with my team’s performances, especially the inexperienced teenagers that had got their first real taste of rugby league matches.

“It had been nearly two full years since our last game because of the pandemic but, thanks to our chemistry and close team bond, we were able to cover that on the field. We continued training over the period but our hunger for matches never faded.

“During the delay, we managed to bring fifteen U16 players in to our team, eight of whom travelled with us to the capital for these matches and they were all given some game. This junior development has been a goal of mine for a long time and hopefully we can now look towards forming a national youth team.

“Overall, I am very optimistic about the future of Greek Rugby League. There is talent across the board and the standard continues to improve.”