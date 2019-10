Bradford Bulls have confirmed Rhys Evans will stay at the club next season after signing a one-year deal.

The Wales international joined the club last season and made 15 appearances for the club, scoring three tries.

He joins Ross Oakes in committing to the club ahead of a big re-build leading into 2020.

“I’m very happy to resign for another year for the Bulls,” he said.

“I want to improve from last year and help the club move forward.”