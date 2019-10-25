Rugby League World’s Just-in Credible!

The big prizes have been decided and St Helens claimed the biggest at Old Trafford, earning the title of Super League Champions and they take pride of place on the cover of the new issue of Rugby League World, in shops now.

Although Salford missed out on Grand Final glory, they still have plenty to celebrate including their star man Jackson Hastings being named Man of Steel and he talks to RLW about his road to redemption at the Red Devils.

The long-term future of the domestic game in the UK remains confused as a new TV deal looms with no certainty as to how much cash will be coming with it, and which clubs will get their hands on it. We try to make sense of what might happen next.

We catch up for a chat with Wigan’s teenage sensation Morgan Smithies, and at the other end of the spectrum, long-serving Leigh Centurions stalwart Micky Higham takes your questions before hanging up his boots in our latest Quickfire Q & A.

We select our Teams of the Year in Super League, Championship and League 1. See if you agree with our selections and if your favourite players have made the cut.

Ashton Sims talks to us about a promotion-winning season at Toronto Wolfpack and what he’s planning to do next as he steps back from playing at the highest level.

Featherstone Rovers chairman Mark Campbell looks back on a season which fell just short of promotion to Super League and explains why the club will be back even stronger next year.

Scott Naylor talks to us about why he’s leaving Oldham just as he has steered them to promotion from League 1 to the Championship.

We have a club-by-club season-wrap on a hugely successful season for Women’s Rugby League, which saw Leeds Rhinos take home a league and cup double.

At the grassroots, we travel to Oxfordshire to discover how the game is still being played there despite losing its flagship club from League 1 in mysterious circumstances.

On the international scene, we have features on Japan, Poland, Wales, France and the World Cup 9s, plus a flavour of what Jamaica will bring to the 2021 World Cup.

