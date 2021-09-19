Evergreen Brough primed for Bradford’s play-off bid

Danny Brough says Bradford are in good shape going into the Championship play-offs, and they are ready to carry on “overachieving” as they try to challenge top two Toulouse and Featherstone for a place in Super League.

The experienced pivot is back from a bicep injury that needed surgery and kept him out for eight games and ready to use his experience to bolster the challenge of John Kear’s side, but he insists it’s all about the team rather than individuals.

Brough, 38, who signed from Wakefield ahead of this season, went into the final regular-season match at home to Whitehaven on Sunday saying: “My rehab after the operations has gone well and I’m feeling good.

“It’s great to be involved in the play-offs on a personal level, and of course I’m ready to do everything I can to help us get as far as we can, but it’s not about me, it’s about the group as a whole and the club.

“Bradford Bulls have been through the mill in recent years, but we’re heading in the right direction again. We have a top coach in John Kear and a great team spirit, and Nigel Wood has come on board as Chairman and is working hard to push the club forward.

“You have to be realistic, because given the budget we are working to, I think we have probably overachieved this season. Toulouse and Featherstone are both working to much bigger budgets if reports are to be believed, and that shows in how strong they’ve been.

“It’s a big challenge for the other clubs to compete against them, but the play-offs do throw up some unexpected results, and we have to make sure we do everything possible to be in a position to cause an upset.”

Bradford went into the Whitehaven game chasing a 13th win in 20 league outings, and Brough added: “We’ve lost a few we should have won, but we’ve also edged a few we might have lost, and we have to keep that in mind and stay concentrated.

“All of us, whether we’re in the 13, 17 or not included, have to be together and totally focused, both before matches and during them, because in this game, you only achieve when you’re together as a group.”

Brough remains contracted for a further season and told League Express” “I think it will be my last, and I’m looking to get into coaching after that, but we’ll see how I feel this time next year.”

