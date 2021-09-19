Coleman backs his brother as Broncos’ coach

Jermaine Coleman is the perfect choice to lead London Broncos as a part-time rather than full-time club, according to one of the people who knows the 39-year-old best.

Younger brother and Hunslet player Jy-mel (pictured), 32, played under Jermaine at London Skolars, and believes the time is right for his move across the capital.

Broncos chief executive Jason Loubser says Jermaine’s in-depth knowledge of the Rugby League scene in London and beyond was a key factor in his appointment.

Also part of the Jamaica coaching set-up, he will leave the League 1 Skolars after six-and-a-half years at the helm to join the Broncos ahead of next season.

The former Hunslet, York, Gateshead, Skolars and Hemel player will combine the role with his job as assistant vice-principal at a North London secondary school.

“Jermaine is a real rugby geek, he has great knowledge of players and thinks about the game deeply, and he’s an experienced coach now,” said Jy-mel.

“He’s very organised and meticulous, he makes the most of the time available for training, which will be important.

“I think with Jermaine having the job he has, he appreciates what it’s like for part-time players and the demands on them away from the game.

“As well as being a good man-manager, he also knows the game well, especially in the London area, which will help with recruitment, and he’s big on player development.

“This move has been a long time coming really, and I think he’s more than ready for it and has the knowledge and experience needed.

“We speak most days. I know what it means to him to be able to test himself at a higher level, and as a family, we’re really proud that he’s been given the chance to move up.”

The Broncos, who went into their Championship game at York aiming to seal a play-off place, parted company with Danny Ward in July, after which Tom Tsang took interim control.

Coleman’s appointment comes with the former Super League club set to move to AFC Wimbledon Football Club’s Plough Lane Stadium next year.

