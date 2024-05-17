Every Challenge Cup Final attendance in its 128-year history

THE Challenge Cup Final is one of the most prestigious competitions in sport and especially rugby league.
Chartering the competition in its 128-year history, there have been a number of winners, finalists and results.
Here is every Challenge Cup Final result and the attendances that were recorded from those days:
1896-97 – Batley 10-3 St Helens – Headingley, Leeds – 13,492
1897-98 – Batley 7-0 Bradford – Headingley, Leeds – 27,941
1898-99 – Oldham 19-9 Hunslet – Fallowfield, Manchester – 15,763
1899-1900 – Swinton 16-8 Salford – Fallowfield, Manchester – 17,864
1900-01 – Batley 6-0 Warrington – Headingley, Leeds – 29,563
1901-02 – Broughton Rangers 25-0 Salford – Athletic Ground, Rochdale – 15,006
1902-03 – Halifax 7-0 Salford – Headingley, Leeds – 32,507
1903-04 – Halifax 8-3 Warrington – The Willows, Salford – 17,041
1904-05 – Warrington 6-0 Hull KR – Headingley, Leeds – 19,638
1905-06 – Bradford 5-0 Salford – Headingley, Leeds – 15,834
1906-07 – Warrington 17-3 Oldham – Wheater’s Field, Salford – 18,500
1907-08 – Hunslet 14-0 Hull FC – Fartown, Huddersfield – 18,000
1908-09 – Wakefield Trinity 17-0 Hull FC – Headingley, Leeds – 23,587
1909-10 – Leeds 7-7 Hull FC – Fartown, Huddersfield – 19,413
Replay – Leeds 26-12 Hull FC – Fartown, Huddersfield – 11,608
1910-11 – Broughton Rangers 4-0 Wigan – The Willows, Salford – 8,000
1911-12 – Dewsbury 8-5 Oldham – Headingley, Leeds – 15,271
1912-13 – Huddersfield 9-5 Warrington – Headingley, Leeds – 22,754
1913-14 – Hull FC 6-0 Wakefield Trinity – Thrum Hall, Halifax – 19,000
1914-15 – Huddersfield 37-3 St Helens – Watersheddings, Oldham – 8,000
1919-20 – Huddersfield 21-10 Wigan – Headingley, Leeds – 14,000
1920-21 – Leigh 13-0 Halifax – Wheater’s Field, Salford – 25,000
1921-22 – Rochdale Hornets 10-9 Hull FC – Headingley, Leeds – 32,596
1922-23 – Leeds 28-3 Hull FC – Belle Vue, Wakefield – 29,335
1923-24 – Wigan 21-4 Oldham – Athletic Ground, Rochdale – 41,831
1924-25 – Oldham 16-3 Hull KR – Headingley, Leeds – 28,335
1925-26 – Swinton 9-3 Oldham – Athletic Ground, Rochdale – 27,000
1926-27 – Oldham 26-7 Swinton – Central Park, Wigan – 33,448
1927-28 – Swinton 5-3 Warrington – Central Park, Wigan – 33,909
1928-29 – Wigan 13-2 Dewsbury – Wembley Stadium, London – 41,500
1929-30 – Widnes 10-3 St Helens – Wembley Stadium, London – 36,544
1930-31 – Halifax 22-8 York – Wembley Stadium, London – 40,365
1931-32 – Leeds 11-8 Swinton – Central Park, Wigan – 29,000
1932-33 – Huddersfield 21-17 Warrington – Wembley Stadium, London – 41,874
1933-34 – Hunslet 11-5 Widnes – Wembley Stadium, London – 41,280
1934-35 – Castleford 11-8 Huddersfield – Wembley Stadium, London – 39,000
1935-36 – Leeds 18-2 Warrington – Wembley Stadium, London – 51,250
1936-37 – Widnes 18-5 Keighley – Wembley Stadium, London – 47,699
1937-38 – Salford 7-4 Barrow – Wembley Stadium, London – 51,243
1938-39 – Halifax 20-3 Salford – Wembley Stadium, London – 55,453
1940-41 – Leeds 19-2 Halifax – Odsal, Bradford – 28,500
1941-42 – Leeds 15-10 Halifax – Odsal, Bradford – 15,250
1942-43 – Dewsbury 16-9 Leeds – Crown Flatt, Dewsbury – 10,470
1942-43 – Dewsbury 0-6 Leeds – Headingley, Leeds – 16,000
1943-44 – Bradford Northern 3-0 Wigan – Central Park, Wigan – 22,000
1943-44 – Bradford Northern 8-0 Wigan – Odsal, Bradford – 30,000
1944-45 – Huddersfield 7-4 Bradford Northern – Fartown, Huddersfield – 9,041
1944-45 – Huddersfield 6-5 Bradford Northern – Odsal, Bradford – 17,500
1945-46 – Wakefield Trinity 13-12 Wigan – Wembley Stadium, London – 54,730
1946-47 Bradford Northern 8-4 Leeds – Wembley Stadium, London – 77,605
1947-48 – Wigan 8-3 Bradford Northern – Wembley Stadium, London – 91,465
1948-49 – Bradford Northern 12-0 Halifax – Wembley Stadium, London – 95,050
1949-50 – Warrington 19-0 Widnes – Wembley Stadium, London – 94,249
1950-51 – Wigan 10-0 Barrow – Wembley Stadium, London – 94,262
1951-52 – Workington Town 18-10 Featherstone Rovers – Wembley Stadium, London – 72,093
1952-53 – Huddersfield 15-10 St Helens – Wembley Stadium, London – 89,588
1953-54 – Warrington 4-4 Halifax – Wembley Stadium, London – 81,841
Replay – Warrington 8-4 Halifax – Odsal, Bradford – 102,569
1954-55 – Barrow 21-12 Workington Town – Wembley Stadium, London – 66,513
1955-56 – St Helens 13-2 Halifax – Wembley Stadium, London – 79,341
1956-57 – Leeds 9-7 Barrow – Wembley Stadium, London – 76,318
1957-58 – Wigan 13-9 Workington Town – Wembley Stadium, London – 66,109
1958-59 – Wigan 30-13 Hull FC – Wembley Stadium, London – 79,811
1959-60 – Wakefield Trinity 38-5 Hull FC – Wembley Stadium, London – 79,773
1960-61 – St Helens 12-6 Wigan – Wembley Stadium, London – 94,672
1961-62 – Wakefield Trinity 12-6 Huddersfield – Wembley Stadium, London – 81,263
1962-63 – Wakefield Trinity 25-10 Wigan – Wembley Stadium, London – 84,492
1963-64 – Widnes 13-5 Hull KR – Wembley Stadium, London – 84,488
1964-65 – Wigan 20-16 Hunslet – Wembley Stadium, London – 89,016
1965-66 – St Helens 21-2 Wigan – Wembley Stadium, London – 98,536
1966-67 – Featherstone Rovers 17-12 Barrow – Wembley Stadium, London – 76,290
1967-68 – Leeds 11-10 Wakefield Trinity – Wembley Stadium, London – 87,100
1968-69 – Castleford 11-6 Salford – Wembley Stadium, London – 97,939
1969-70 – Castleford 7-2 Wigan – Wembley Stadium, London – 95,255
1970-71 – Leigh 24-7 Leeds – Wembley Stadium, London – 85,514
1971-72 – St Helens 16-13 – Leeds – Wembley Stadium, London – 89,495
1972-73 – Featherstone Rovers 33-14 Bradford Northern – Wembley Stadium, London – 72,395
1973-74 – Warrington 24-9 Featherstone Rovers – Wembley Stadium, London – 77,400
1974-75 – Widnes 14-7 Warrington – Wembley Stadium, London – 85,098
1975-76 – St Helens 20-5 Widnes – Wembley Stadium, London – 89,982
1976-77 – Leeds 16-7 Widnes – Wembley Stadium, London – 80,871
1977-78 – Leeds 14-12 St Helens – Wembley Stadium, London – 96,000
1978-79 – Widnes 12-3 Wakefield Trinity – Wembley Stadium, London – 94,218
1979-80 – Hull KR 10-5 Hull FC – Wembley Stadium, London – 95,000
1980-81 – Widnes 18-9 Hull KR – Wembley Stadium, London – 92,496
1981-82 – Hull FC 14-14 Widnes – Wembley Stadium, London – 92,147
Replay – Hull FC 18-9 Widnes – Elland Road, Leeds – 41,171
1982-83 – Featherstone Rovers 14-12 Hull FC – Wembley Stadium, London – 84,969
1983-84 – Widnes 19-6 Wigan – Wembley Stadium, London – 80,116
1984-85 – Wigan 28-24 Hull FC – Wembley Stadium, London – 97,801
1985-86 – Castleford 15-14 Hull KR – Wembley Stadium, London – 82,134
1986-87 – Halifax 19-18 St Helens – Wembley Stadium, London – 91,267
1987-88 – Wigan 32-12 – Halifax – Wembley Stadium, London – 94,273
1988-89 – Wigan 27-0 St Helens – Wembley Stadium, London – 78,000
1989-90 – Wigan 36-14 Warrington – Wembley Stadium, London – 77,729
1990-91 – Wigan 13-8 St Helens – Wembley Stadium, London – 75,532
1991-92 – Wigan 28-12 Castleford – Wembley Stadium, London – 77,386
1992-93 – Wigan 20-14 Widnes – Wembley Stadium, London – 77,684
1993-94 – Wigan 26-16 Leeds – Wembley Stadium, London – 78,348
1994-95 – Wigan 30-10 Leeds – Wembley Stadium, London – 78,550
1996 – St Helens 40-32 Bradford Bulls – Wembley Stadium, London – 75,994
1997 – St Helens 32-22 Bradford Bulls – Wembley Stadium, London – 78,022
1998 – Sheffield Eagles 17-8 Wigan Warriors – Wembley Stadium, London – 60,669
1999 – Leeds Rhinos 52-16 London Broncos – Wembley Stadium, London – 73,242
2000 – Bradford Bulls 24-18 Leeds Rhinos – Murrayfield, Edinburgh – 67,247
2001 – St Helens 13-6 Bradford Bulls – Twickenham, London – 68,250
2002 – Wigan Warriors 21-12 St Helens – Murrayfield, Edinburgh – 62,140
2003 – Bradford Bulls 22-20 Leeds Rhinos – Millennium Stadium, Cardiff – 71,212
2004 – St Helens 32-16 Wigan Warriors – Millennium Stadium, Cardiff – 73,734
2005 – Hull FC 25-24 Leeds Rhinos – Millennium Stadium, Cardiff – 74,213
2006 – St Helens 42-12 Huddersfield Giants – Twickenham, London – 65,187
2007 – St Helens 30-8 Catalans Dragons – Wembley Stadium, London – 84,241
2008 – St Helens 28-16 Hull FC – Wembley Stadium, London – 82,821
2009 – Warrington Wolves 25-16 Huddersfield Giants – Wembley Stadium, London – 76,560
2010 – Warrington Wolves 30-6 Leeds Rhinos – Wembley Stadium, London – 85,217
2011 – Wigan Warriors 28-18 Leeds Rhinos – Wembley Stadium, London – 78,482
2012 – Warrington Wolves 35-18 Leeds Rhinos – Wembley Stadium, London – 79,180
2013 – Wigan Warriors 16-0 Hull FC – Wembley Stadium, London – 78,137
2014 – Leeds Rhinos 23-10 Castleford Tigers – Wembley Stadium, London – 77,914
2015 – Leeds Rhinos 50-0 Hull KR – Wembley Stadium, London-80,140
2016 – Hull FC 12-10 Warrington Wolves – Wembley Stadium, London – 76,235
2017 – Hull FC 18-14 Wigan Warriors – Wembley Stadium, London – 68,525
2018 – Catalans Dragons 20-14 Warrington Wolves – Wembley Stadium, London – 50,672
2019 – Warrington Wolves 18-4 St Helens – Wembley Stadium, London – 62,717
2020 – Leeds Rhinos 17-16 Salford Red Devils – Wembley Stadium, London – N/A
2021 – St Helens 26-12 Castleford Tigers – Wembley Stadium, London – 40,000
2022 – Wigan Warriors 16-14 Huddersfield Giants – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London – 51,628
2023 – Hull KR 16-17 Leigh Leopards – Wembley Stadium, London – 58-213
