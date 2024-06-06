Great Scott! Four for Ryan as Titans traduce Hornets….

ASKAM pulled of a notable win in the HOLMEN IGGESUND CUMBERLAND LEAGUE with a 38-22 verdict over EGREMONT RANGERS A.

The Furness outfit’s tries went to Joey Blowers, Luke Bolton, Luke McIntee, Rob Cockayne, Oliver Guest, Dale Lambton and Liam Somerville, and Lewis Stables appended five goals. Jordan Moyes scored a try and three goals for Rangers, while Mike Beatson, Craig Birkett and Nathan Preston also popped in.

COCKERMOUTH TITANS, meanwhile, crushed ASPATRIA HORNETS 94-12. Ben Tootill scored a try and two goals for the visitors, and Brad Thomson dotted down, but otherwise it was all Cockermouth. Ryan Scott led the way with four tries, there was a brace apiece for Ben Irving, Grant Law, Alex Butterworth and Spencer Fulton, and Matty Irving, Cameron Harrison, Ethan Cross, Alex Barton and Owen Harrison closed the account; Regan Tinnion booted 13 goals.

Elsewhere, MARYPORT prevailed 32-12 at KELLS A, thanks to two tries each for Sam Forrester and Carl Steele, with Joel Baker also popping in and Blake Miller contributing six goals. Kells had to settle for Ross Gainford’s conversions of touchdowns by Jamie Jennings and Tyrone Dalton.

HENSINGHAM A saw off FLIMBY 42-20, courtesy of tries by Callum Morgan (2), Danny Stables, Stephen Hodgson, Jesse Joe Parker, Ollly Dunn, Travis Fyfe, Jaylen Conway and Henley Donnan, three of which Fyfe improved. Nathan Kirkbride crossed twice in Flimby’s response, Rhys Booty and Grant Underwood also crossed the whitewash, and Dan Weir landed a couple of conversions.

Ellenborough Rangers A were unable to raise a team for the trip to Lowca.

Results

HOLMEN IGGESUND CUMBERLAND LEAGUE: Lowca 24 Ellenborough Rangers A 0.

Fixtures

Friday 7 June 2024

E LAMB AMATEUR CUP (SEMI-FINALS): Wath Brow Hornets v Aspatria Hornets; Hensingham v Kells.

Saturday 8 June 2024

HOLMEN IGGESUND CUMBERLAND LEAGUE: Kells A v Egremont Rangers A.