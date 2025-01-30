Every Challenge Cup fixture that has had a change of venue ahead of Third Round

FOUR Challenge Cup Third Round fixtures will not be played at the home of the first drawn out side on the weekend 7-9 February.

The Third Round draw was supposed to guarantee that Super League clubs would travel to lower tier sides.

However, given the fact that a number of amateur sides are still in the competition, four fixtures have had to be moved to a neutral or Super League ground due to facilities not meeting the minimum standards.

In Goole Vikings’ case, who were drawn at home to Wakefield Trinity, they have decided to give up home advantage to play at the DIY Kitchens Stadium on Saturday 8 February due to ongoing redevelopment works at Victoria Pleasure Ground. That fixture will kick-off at 3pm.

Meanwhile, Wests Warriors booked their spot in the Third Round with victory over the British Army.

Originally, the Rhinos were due to travel away in this round of the competition, but the clubs have worked together to enable to community club to travel to AMT Headingley Stadium, the host of the first ever Challenge Cup Final in 1897.

With York Acorn pulled out of the hat first, their tie against Hull FC should should have been played in North Yorkshire, but with minimum standards of venue choice not able to sustain a Super League club following, the venue has now been changed.

Instead, Featherstone Rovers’ Millennium Stadium will play host, with a 2pm kick-off scheduled.

West Hull won’t have to travel far for their clash against St Helens, with Super League side Hull KR playing host to both sides on Saturday 8 February.

That kick-off time is also 2pm.

Changed fixtures

Wests Warriors vs Leeds Rhinos – AMT Headingley, Leeds – Saturday 8 February – 12 noon kick-off

York Acorn vs Hull FC – Millennium Stadium, Featherstone – Saturday 8 February – 2pm kick-off

West Hull vs St Helens – Craven Park, Hull – Saturday 8 February – 2pm kick-off

Goole Vikings vs Wakefield Trinity – DIY Kitchens Stadium, Wakefield – Saturday 8 February – 3pm kick-off